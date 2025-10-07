Why Kathryn Westbeld Could Help The Mercury Win
The Phoenix Mercury have a difficult task ahead of them. They are returning home in hopes of winning a game and staying in the series. If things go well, they can win both games, tie the series, and head back to Las Vegas with hopes of stealing a game on the road.
It is too early to panic, but the Mercury are still in a tricky position. However, that can soon change. With the Mercury being back on their home floor, they can feed off of the energy of the crowd, and have the kind of performance they have had throughout the season.
Phoenix's stars will likely have strong performances, but the Mercury may need something more to put them over the top. They need contributions from other players, and if that happens, they will not only win Game 3, they may take the next game as well.
The Mercury need an X-factor, and a few of their players can take on that role. For example, their rookie Kathryn Westbeld may be the key.
Westbeld helps Mercury win Game 2 Against New York
Westbeld joined the Mercury on a training camp deal. She spent time in the starting lineup during the season, as she started in 24 games. Then, she moved to a reserve role. Westbeld played significant minutes in Game 2 of the series against the New York Liberty, and she helped them tie the series.
In that game, she had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. When Sami Whitcomb exited the first game against Las Vegas due to injury, Westbeld saw some minutes. In Game 2, Whitcomb played 17 minutes, and she had three rebounds and a steal.
Now, the Mercury rookie could see more time, and she may the team's X-Factor.
There are a few other players who can step into the role, as fellow rookie Monique Akoa Makani could have a big game on Wednesday. She has been a consistent force, and she can help out in multiple areas. If she has a good performance on the offensive end, she can put her team in a position to win.
Phoenix also has a veteran like Natasha Mack, who can provide energy on the defensive end. If she is playing her game and gets some easy baskets in the process, she can help them win.
The Mercury will need all the help they can get, and if any of these players, or even some of their other reserves play well, they should take Game 3.
