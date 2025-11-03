Why DeWanna Bonner Impacted The Mercury's Season
The Phoenix Mercury were getting ready for the playoffs, and their performance during the month of August was just the beginning. The Mercury played well that month, and they had multiple players who were contributing.
The Mercury's stars were having a great stretch, and one of their reserves were doing their part and helping the team succeed.
DeWanna Bonner joined the team later in the season, but when she came, she boosted the Mercury's bench. She came at the perfect time, and a month before the playoffs, she had some big games.
Bonner started the month of August with a quiet game against the Atlanta Dream. She had seven points and four rebounds in a game where the Mercury had a hard time against a team that beat them the month before.
After that, the Mercury veteran had another quiet performance, as she had six points, three rebounds, an assist and a block. The Mercury won that game, and they did it without Satou Sabally, who was out for personal reasons.
Bonner takes down former teams
Bonner had a better performance against her former team, as the Mercury faced the Connecticut Sun. She had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Phoenix beat Connecticut 82-66. The Mercury veteran had her best game of the month the following game, and she did it against another former team.
In a game against the Indiana Fever, she had 23 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Bonner continued her streak of games of 10 or more points, as she had four more after her big performance against the Fever. She had 16 against the Dream, 12 against the Las Vegas Aces, 10 in the Mercury's close win over the Seattle Storm and 12 in the Mercury's matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.
Phoenix's reserve had two points in another game against the Aces, but she quickly bounced back in the next game as the Mercury faced the Valkyries once again. Bonner had 14 points in that game, and she did the same against the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, she had eight points in a game against Sky and nine in Phoenix's win over the New York Liberty.
Bonner averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds that month, and as time went on, she continued to be a key player. The Mercury nearly won a championship, and come next season, Bonner can help them do it.
Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and how she played throughout the season when you click right here!