Past Mercury Draft Pick Shines In College, Becomes All-Star
Brandy Reed played for the Phoenix Mercury in their early years, and she was drafted by them during their second season. She was a third-round pick, and in her first season, she averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Reed's story was a bit different, as she was a part of an expansion draft the following year. She was the first pick of that draft, and she was selected by the Minnesota Lynx. She had a big year with Minnesota, and she averaged 16.1 points, six rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals.
Then, after her strong season, she was traded back to Phoenix, and she became an All-Star.
Before Reed started her WNBA journey, she attended Southern Miss. In her second season, Reed averaged 21.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.4 blocks. She played well during that year's tournament, and in her team's game against Utah, she had 21 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Reed leads Southern Miss to victory
Southern Miss beat Utah 74-66 in that game, and the team got off to a great start. Reed played well, and she was one of three players to score in double figures. Patricia Nash had 24 points, and Felicia Hoard had 12.
The journey continued for Reed and her team, but the next game was their final stop. Louisiana Tech beat Southern Miss, and it was a blowout. Regardless of the outcome, Reed had a nice performance. She had 26 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. She was the only player who scored in double figures in that game, and she tried to will her team to victory. However, that did not happen.
Reed showed a glimpse of what she would do in her WNBA career, as she had some strong performances during her career. In her third season, she averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. She became the Mercury's third All-Star, as Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms became the first two in 1999. After Reed, players like Adrian Williams-Strong, Diana Taurasi and others would follow suit.
The Mercury found a special player in Reed, and she had some impressive seasons. She is a part of Mercury history, and she showed flashes of greatness during her college days.
Please follow us on X to read more about Brandy Reed and her college days when you click right here!