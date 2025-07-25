Mercury Coach Profile: Paul Westhead
The Phoenix Mercury have had 12 coaches in their history. Most of their coaches led them to successful seasons, and three coaches led them to championships.
Cheryl Miller was the first to coach Phoenix, then others followed her, as she left after the 2000 season.
The Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and their head coach, Paul Westhead, led the way. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 23-11.
That year was Westhead's second season with the Mercury. He became their head coach in 2006, and led them to a record of 18-16. Despite their solid record, Phoenix missed the playoffs. Westhead replaced Carrie Graf, who coached the Mercury from 2004 to 2005. Phoenix went 17-17 in her first year and 16-18 in her second year.
Phoenix was Westhead's first and only stop in the WNBA. Before that, he had an extensive career coaching in college basketball and the NBA. Westhead was the coach of La Salle from 1970 to 1979. After years with the Explorers, he became an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. Then, he went on to become their head coach.
The Lakers won a championship under Westhead, as they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2. He spent a bit more time with the Lakers before they fired him in the 1981-82 season. Westhead became the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, and they finished with a record of 28-54 that year.
The Bulls fired Westhead, and he went back to the collegiate level. He coached Loyola Marymount for multiple seasons before he became the head coach of the Denver Nuggets. After time with the Nuggets, he became the coach of George Mason, and later, he was an assistant for the Golden State Warriors.
Westhead had some coaching positions outside of the NBA and college, as he was coach of the Los Angeles Stars of the American Basketball Association (ABA) and a team in Japan. He spent time with the Orlando Magic before landing with the Mercury.
Phoenix won the championship in 2007, and Westhead left at the conclusion of the season. Corey Gaines took over after that. After his stint with the Mercury, he was an assistant in the NBA again, and eventually, he became the head coach of the Oregon Ducks women's basketball team.
Westhead won a championship in both the NBA and WNBA. When it comes to the Mercury, his name will remain tied to them. His team made history, and it was the start of excellence.
