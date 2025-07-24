Is It Championship Or Bust For The Mercury?
What can be said about this year's Phoenix Mercury team? They are one of the best teams in the WNBA this year, and hey have a good shot at winning another championship. They can join the ranks of past Mercury teams, as the 2007 team won the Mercury's first championship, and the 2009 and 2014 teams followed suit.
This year's team is on a mission, and they have managed to remain in the mix of contending teams. Their success this season stems from moves they made in the offseason, and those moves are paying off tremendously. The Mercury were able to bring in two stars, and both of them have got off to hot starts.
With the way the Mercury are playing, a championship is withing reach.
Very few teams stand in their way, and if they can get past them, the title is theirs. The teams that come to mind are the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. The Lynx nearly won a championship last year, but the Liberty stopped them in their tracks. New York went on to win their first championship, and they are looking to repeat. However, Phoenix could put a stop to that.
This year's Mercury team is special, and they have what it takes to win. However, a question may come to mind. If this team does not win, what will happen next season?
The Mercury have a number of players that will become unrestricted free agents in the offseason. Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Sami Whitcomb and DeWanna Bonner are free agents and can go where they please. While the chances of any of these players leaving are slim, the possibility is still there.
Win or lose, this team has a chance to run it back. They may win this year, and all of them return to try to get the franchise's fifth championship. Or, they lose, decide to come together once again and try to redeem themselves. Another possibility is that the Mercury lose some of these players, and have to adapt come next season. There are a number of possibilities.
For now, there are more important things to focus on. The second half of the season is underway, and the Mercury want to put themselves in the best position to win. Then, it is up to them to have a deep playoff run and bring home a title. Is it championship or bust for the Mercury? Not at all.
However, they will give it their all and get as close to a championship as possible.
