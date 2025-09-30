How Dupree And Others Were Efficient For Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great players over the years, and in their time with the team, they made an impact. There are players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and Brittney Griner who helped the team accomplish great things. There were also players like Candice Dupree, DeWanna Bonner, Penny Taylor and others who helped the team win.
One thing that stands out when it comes to players like Griner and Dupree is their efficiency. Their understanding of the game and their skills would often lead to easy baskets. Griner is an exceptional post player, and in her time with the Mercury, she was the team's most efficient player.
Griner's field goal percentage in her time with the team was 56.2 percent. Then, right behind her is Dupree. Dupree's percentage was 54.6 percent. Taylor is next on the list, and she shot 48.6 percent.
All three of those players were a huge help in their time with the team, as they all won championships. Taylor was there for all three titles, and Dupree and Griner were there for the Mercury's last win.
The next two players in the top five are Pondexter and Jennifer Gillom. Pondexter's percentage was 43.6 and Gillom's was 42.6.
Taurasi is right behind Gillom, as she shot 42.5 percent in her long, successful career. Tangela Smith, who the Mercury acquired during the 2007 WNBA Draft, is behind Taurasi, as her field goal percentage was 41.9. That was one of the Mercury's most memorable deals, and she ended up being a key player in the team's first two championships.
Bonner looking to climb the list
Bonner is the only active player on this list, which means she still has a shot at climbing the list. Her percentage is 41.5, and if she plays another year for the Mercury, she could catch Smith and possibly Taurasi.
Then, the last two players on the list are Mistie Bass and Anna DeForge. Bass shot 49.8 percent and DeForge shot 40.6.
This list serves as a reminder of how talented the Mercury's players have been over the years. A lot of these players were known for their scoring abilities, and those skills were on full display. The best part is that they did it efficiently. Phoenix is a historic franchise, and they are some stars on this list.
