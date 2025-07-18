Stars At The Sun: Team USA Defeats Team WNBA
The WNBA All-Star Game has a rich history. WNBA legends have participated in the game, and players like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are carrying on the tradition.
Throughout the years, the WNBA has held several All-Star events. They held their first game in 1999, which was two years after the inaugural season. The league continued to have games, but in some instances, they skipped a year.
The WNBA continued its All-Star events, as it had its second game in 2000. This was an Olympic year, the West defeated the East 73-61.
Before 2021, the 2000 All-Star Game was the last time that the league had a game in an Olympic year. The WNBA did not have All-Star events in 2008, 2012 or 2016. They also did not have an official game in 2010, but an exhibition game happened in its place.
The Stars at the Sun game happened on July 10, 2010. It was a matchup between Team USA and Team WNBA.
Team USA defeated Team WNBA 99-72. Diana Taurasi was a member of Team USA, and she played alongside players such as Sue Bird, Cappie Pondexter, Tamika Catchings and Sylvia Fowles.
Cappie Pondexter was also on Team USA in what was her first season with the New York Liberty. Candice Dupree was also a member of Team USA, and was in her first year with the Mercury, as her and Pondexter were a part of the same trade.
Team WNBA featured players like Lindsey Harding, Katie Douglas and Becky Hammon. The Mercury were also represented on this team, as Penny Taylor was one of its reserves.
Fowles was Most Valuable Player of this event, as she led Team USA with 23 points. Dupree had a nice game, and finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Taurasi had nine points, a rebound, a steal and a block.
Taylor had a good showing for Team WNBA, and had 12 points, three steals and an assist. She was Team WNBA's second-leading scorer, as Douglas had 15 points.
The Stars at the Sun game does not get talked about much, but it was something special. The Mercury were also represented on both sides, and they all did well. All-Star has come a long way, and as time goes on, there will be more Mercury players in action.
