Throwback: Alyssa Thomas Named First-Time All-Star in 2017
Despite Satou Sabally sitting out this year's All-Star Game, the Phoenix Mercury will still be represented. Alyssa Thomas is an All-Star reserve and will play for Team Collier.
Thomas is now a six-time All-Star and has been selected in every game from 2022 to now. She was selected in 2019, but her first time receiving the honor was in 2017.
The 2017 WNBA All-Star took place in Seattle. This game had the East vs West format, and some of the league's top stars at the time were selected as starters. Diana Taurasi was named a starter for the West that year in what was her eighth selection.
On the other side, a future Mercury player represented the Connecticut Sun.
Thomas was a reserve alongside Layshia Clarendon, Stefanie Dolson, Candice Dupree, Allie Quigley, Sugar Rodgers and Elizabeth Williams. The East was full of first-time All-Stars as Clarendon, Quigley, Rodgers and Williams were selected for the first time. As far as starters, Jonquel Jones, Tiffany Hayes and Jasmine Thomas were picked for the first time.
Although Thomas was a reserve, she ended up in the starting lineup. Elena Delle Donne was out with an injury, and Thomas moved to the starting lineup to fill that void.
The West defeated the East 130-121. Maya Moore took home the All-Star Most Valuable Player award after finishing with 23 points, three assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. She made five 3-pointers in this game, which was the most on both teams.
For the East, Jones was their leading scorer. She finished the game with 24 points. The East has a balanced attack, as Jones was one of six players to score in double figures.
Thomas played around 15 minutes, and had four points, one assist and a rebound.
In some cases, a player's first game is not glamorous. They may see limited action, or they may not get as many touches as some of the established All-Stars. However, getting a chance to step on the floor is a big honor.
Team Clark and Team Collier both have their share of stars. Some of the league's top players will be out due to injury, but with the talent that remains, the All-Star Game will be a successful event. Thomas is one of the veterans on Team Collier, and while the game is about having fun, she could be a player who gets her team the win.
