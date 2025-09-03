Former Mercury Player Stands Alone, Wears Special Number
When comes to the Phoenix Mercury or even other teams, jersey numbers matter. Players suit up for a team, and they are a part of a family striving for a common goal.
The last few jersey numbers of this series have been unique, as very few players wore them. Megan McConnell is the only player to wear No. 16 for Phoenix, and two players wore No. 17 for them. Sequoia Holmes wore it in 2010, and years passed before Essence Carson. However, their time with the Mercury was brief.
This pattern continues with No. 18. So far, there has been only one player to wear the number, and they wore it back in 2003.
Iziane Castro Marques wore the number as she appeared in 16 games for the Mercury in what ended up being a challenging season. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 8-26, but luckily, help was on the way. They received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected Diana Taurasi. Before that, they drafted Penny Taylor in a dispersal draft.
Before joining the Mercury, Castro Marques had a stint with the Miami Sol. She appeared in 19 games with them, and started in one. She averaged 3.5 points that season, and the Sol finished the year with a record of 15-17.
Castro Marques heads to Phoenix
Miami folded right after that, and Castro Marques joined the Mercury. In those 16 games, she averaged 4.3 points. The Mercury eventually waived her, and in 2005, she played with the Seattle Storm. She did not play in the league in 2004, as she was preparing for the Olympics.
Castro Marques spent a few years with the Storm, but they traded her to the Atlanta Dream. She ended up having the best season of her career in Atlanta, as she averaged 16.9 points, 2.6 assists and 1.7 rebounds.
After her time with Atlanta, she had two more stops. She played with the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun. Despite the Sun being her last stop in the WNBA, she continued to play with a team in Brazil for a few more years.
While her time in Phoenix was brief, she has a place in history as their only player to wear No. 18. Castro Marques had a solid career, and
