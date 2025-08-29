The History of No. 16 For The Mercury
When it comes to the Phoenix Mercury, they have had several players over the years. In that time, players who suited up for them wore different numbers, and they had ties to those numbers. For example, if a player grew up idolizing Michael Jordan, she may have worn No. 23 for the Mercury. Or, maybe they are the youngest of five kids, so they wear No. 5.
Whatever it may be, a player wears a number, and they represent the Mercury for a period of time.
In the previous articles, No. 14 and No. 15 were discussed. DeWanna Bonner currently wears No. 14 for the Mercury. Alexis Prince wore No. 15 at one point, and she also wore No. 6 later on.
Most numbers have had multiple players wear them, but when it comes to No. 16, this is an interesting case.
When it comes to No. 16, the only player to wear it for Phoenix was Megan McConnell.
McConnell spent her college years with Duquesne. Her fifth year was her best season, as she averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 4.1 steals. She shot well from 3-point range, as she shot nearly 37 percent. The previous year, she shot nearly 39 percent.
In her final year, McConnell won Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year. She proved that she is not only a reliable shooter, but she can make an impact on the defensive end as well. In fact, in her years with Duquesne, she averaged 1.4 steals or higher every season.
McConnell went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but the Mercury gave her a shot as they gave her a training camp invite, waived her, but brought her back. She played in both of the Mercury's preseason games as they faced the Las Vegas Aces and the Golden State Valkyries.
McConnell makes her debut
After that, McConnell made her WNBA debut against the Minnesota Lynx. When she made her debut, she wore his brother, T.J. McConnell's jersey to her game. In turn, he wore her jersey as the Indiana Pacers were set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. She played 13 minutes in that game, and she had three points, three assists, a rebound and a steal. McConnell suffered a knee injury in her debut, and she was waived.
In the minutes she played, McConnell showed that she can contribute to a team. The situation was unfortunate, but she made her debut, and caught the attention of fans and teams alike.
For now, she is the only player to wear No. 16 for the Mercury, but she may not be the last.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury franchise and players that suited up for them when you click right here!