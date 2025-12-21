How Mercury's Pondexter Became A Hall Of Fame Guard
There have been legendary players and coaches in women's basketball, and over the years, those individuals have been honored.
Recently, there was a big announcement, as WNBA legends Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne became nominees for the 2026 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.
Earlier this year, it was announced that the two stars would be a part of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame's next class, and they will be joined by people like Isabelle Fijalkowski, Cheryl Reeve and Doris Burke.
When it comes to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, the Mercury are represented. The 2025 class is an example, as Cappie Pondexter was one of the inductees.
Pondexter started her career with the Mercury, as they drafted her in 2006. She was a star at Rutgers, and after having the best season of her college career, she joined a team that was trying to make the playoffs. The Mercury made the playoffs in their early years, but after their 2000 appearance, they went on a drought.
Phoenix drafted Diana Taurasi in 2004, and after adding Pondexter, the Mercury reached the playoffs. Pondexter had a strong rookie season, as she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 18-16, and they just missed the playoffs. However, their new guard had another impressive season, and Phoenix reached the playoffs.
Pondexter leads Phoenix to a title
The Mercury won a championship that year, and Pondexter became Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). She played well in the WNBA Finals, and overall, she had a stellar playoff run. She averaged 23.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in Phoenix's nine games.
Pondexter played two more seasons with the Mercury, and she continued to play at a high level. She won another championship with them in 2009, and after that, Phoenix traded her. She went to the New York Liberty, and Phoenix brought in Candice Dupree. Pondexter continued to have a successful career, and she averaged 16.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and a steal during those years.
The Mercury legend's induction was well-deserved, and she joined people like Alana Beard, Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles. Pondexter was a part of a great class, and that group will be remembered for years to come.
