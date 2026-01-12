Pondexter's Scoring Helps Mercury Win It All
Cappie Pondexter had some excellent years with the Phoenix Mercury, and during that time, she was one of their best scorers. She is seventh on the franchise's points list, as she scored 2,483 points in her years with the team.
The Mercury legend won two championships with the team, and in her final season, she averaged 19.1 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds. She became an All-Star for the third time in her career, and she played alongside Diana Taurasi.
Phoenix finished the 2009 season with a record of 23-11, and that led to an impressive playoff run. The Mercury beat the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever to win it all.
Taurasi won the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) that year, and she did it after winning the regular season one. She joined Pondexter, who became the first Finals MVP in franchise history. Both players had nice playoff runs, and Pondexter averaged 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals.
The 2007 Finals MVP had a good year, and she scored a total of 648 points. The year before that, she scored 679.
When it comes to playoffs, Pondexter had 200 points. She was close to her 2007 total, as she had 215 points during that run. The high-scoring guard made the playoffs five more times after 2009, and she did not surpass her totals with the Mercury.
Pondexter heads to New York
After winning their second championship, the Mercury parted ways with Pondexter. They included her in a trade, and they sent her to the New York Liberty. Phoenix received Candice Dupree in return, and she helped the team win its third championship.
In her first season with the Liberty, Pondexter had her best season. She averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. She also had a career-high 40 points, and she did it against the Fever.
Pondexter had a great career, and in her time with the Mercury, she put up big numbers. Her scoring made them even more dangerous, and they made history as a result. Pondexter joined the team at a time when the Mercury were trying to get back into the playoffs. They went through a rebuilding phase, and with players like Taurasi and Pondexter, they ended up achieving great things.
