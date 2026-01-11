Why Phoenix's Starters Set The Tone In 2007
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2007, and it was the first time they made it since 2000. The Mercury went through a dry spell, and they added some talented players in the process. They added players like Penny Taylor, Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter, and all of those players helped the Mercury make history.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 23-11, and later on, the Mercury beat the Seattle Storm, the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Detroit Shock to win it all.
The Mercury started that season with a win over the Silver Stars, and they beat San Antonio 81-72.
Taurasi was the leading scorer, and she had 20 points. She also had six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Tangela Smith had 17 points, and she also had three rebounds and three assists. Kelly Miller had 15 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals. Kelly Mazzante had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Phoenix's starters had a nice showing, and three of them scored in double figures. Taurasi, Smith and Miller were all starters, and they were joined by Pondexter and Taylor.
After that win, the Mercury lost to the Storm. Pondexter was the star in that game, as she had 31 points. She also had five assists and a steal. Then, Taurasi had 14 points and Taylor had 10. The Mercury kept the same starting lineup for this game, and it remaind unchanged in the next one.
The Mercury faced the Houston Comets in the next game, and Taurasi led the way with 37 points. Then, Pondexter had 22 points and Taylor had 18. Phoenix picked up its second win, and Taurasi and her teammates kept them momentum going in the next game.
Mercury beat Monarchs in a balanced game
Phoenix beat the Sacramento Monarchs in a close game, and the Mercury won in a balanced effort. The lineup remained unchanged, and four starters scored 10 or more points.
The starters were playing well early on, and they kept that going. They were playing at a high level, and they helped the Mercury become the top team in the Western Conference. Phoenix was on the verge of making history, and players like Taurasi and Taylor led the way.
