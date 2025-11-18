How The Mercury Redeem Themselves, Beat East Team
The Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty are no strangers to one another. They are of the WNBA's original teams, and they both made the playoffs right away. In fact, they faced each other in their first playoff game, and the Liberty came out on top. They beat the Mercury 59-41 in that game, and they advanced to the WNBA Finals.
Fast forward to the present, and the Mercury faced the Liberty in this year's playoffs. Before that, these teams met multiple times during the regular season, and Phoenix won the series. They beat New York 3-1, and it began with an 89-81 win.
The Mercury redeemed themselves, as the Liberty beat them in the season series last year. The Liberty kicked things off with a win, as they beat the Mercury 81-78 in the first game.
Natasha Cloud was Phoenix's leading scorer in that game, as she had 21 points. Cloud also had three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Kahleah Copper was next up, and she had 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Diana Taurasi was their last player in double figures, and she had 14 points, four rebounds and a steal.
Phoenix tied the series with a 99-93 win at home. The Mercury won in what was a balanced effort. They had six players who scored in double figures, and their championship-winning stars were the leaders. Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi both had 19 points, and they contributed in other areas as well.
Griner had four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Taurasi had nine rebounds, five assists and a block. Then, others joined in as Copper and Rebecca Allen had 17, Sophie Cunningham had 13 and Cloud had 11.
The Liberty won the last game of that series, as they beat the Mercury 84-70. Griner led the way with 22 points, Cloud had 18, Copper had 14 and Taurasi had 10.
Mercury take this year's series
This year, the Mercury redeemed themselves, and after winning the first game, they kept the momentum going. They beat the Liberty 106-91 in the second game to take a 2-0 lead. Then, New York got on the board and picked up an 89-76 win over Phoenix. The Mercury responded with an 80-63 win.
When it came to the playoffs, the Liberty won the first game, but the Mercury bounced back in the last two. Then, their playoff journey continued. These teams have battled over the years, and the 2026 season will be no exception.
