Why Reserves Like Belinda Snell Helped Phoenix Win
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2007, and it took a special group of players to make it happen. By that time, the Mercury had their stars, as they drafted Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter. They also had Penny Taylor, whom they picked up in a dispersal draft.
All of these players played a pivotal role in the team's success, and there were other players who helped shape the roster. Winning a championship is a team effort, and on top of having stars, having the right reserves can put a team over the top.
Belinda Snell was one of Phoenix's reserves, and she joined the team in 2005. She signed a deal with them, and in her first season with the team, she averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds. She played 20 games, and she came off the bench in all of them.
The Mercury finished the 2005 season with a record of 16-18. They missed the playoffs that year, but they were starting to turn things around.
After that, Snell played 30 games in 2006, and she averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. She came off the bench in all of those games, and her minutes decreased slightly. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 18-16, and while they missed the postseason, they were getting closer each year.
Mercury win it all
In what would be Snell's final season with the Mercury, she went out on a good note. She averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She appeared in 30 games, and she started in two of them. Snell also played during the postseason, and she averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds.
The Mercury won it all after beating the Seattle Storm, the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Detroit Shock. Snell became a champion, and in 2008, she did not play in the WNBA. She was out as she focused on the Olympics. After that, she played for the Silver Stars, and she averaged a career-high 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Snell remained a reserve, and she played 30 games that season. She started in six of them, which was the most in her WNBA career. Snell played two games with San Antonio in 2010, then she played for Seattle in 2011.
Reserves play a role in a team's success, and in the end, they are rewarded for their efforts. Snell contributed in her time, and now, she is a part of a legendary Mercury roster.
