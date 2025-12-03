Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury's 2007 Preseason Motivated Them

The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2007, but when it came to the preseason, things started on the wrong note.

Davion Moore

Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (2) reacts on the court against the Seattle Storm during the first half in game two of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 91-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (2) reacts on the court against the Seattle Storm during the first half in game two of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 91-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a memorable year in 2007. After years of missing the playoffs, the Mercury made the postseason for the first time since 2000, and it resulted in a championship.

The Mercury beat the Detroit Shock 3-2 in the WNBA Finals, despite starting the series with a loss. Detroit beat Phoenix 108-100 in Game 1, and the Mercury responded in Game 2. Penny Taylor had a huge performance in the first meeting, as she finished the game with 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

After that, the Mercury and the Shock battled, and Phoenix came out on top. Phoenix made history, and before all of that, they had an interesting preseason.

Phoenix Mercur
The Phoenix Mercury win their first WNBA championship, defeating the Detroit Shock, 3-2 in the WNBA Finals on Sept. 16, 2007. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During that time, the Mercury had three preseason games. They faced the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Sacramento Monarchs.

Phoenix was on the road against Chicago, and the Sky won by 20. Jennifer Lacy was the leading scorer with 12 points, and she also had five rebounds and a steal. Chrissy had 11 points, two steals, a rebound, an assist and a block. Then, Chrystal Smith had 10 points and four rebounds. On the other side, Candice Dupree led the Sky with 17 points.

Diana Tauras
August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) is fouled by San Antonio Silver Stars forward Edwige Lawson-Wade (left) during the second half at the AT&T Center. Phoenix beat San Antonio 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

The Mercury returned home for the next game, and the Sparks beat them 91-71. Kelly Mazzante was Phoenix's leader, and she had 16 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Then, the Mercury had two players who scored 11.

Diana Tauras
The Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with her teammates after defeating the Indiana Fever to win the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center on Oct. 9, 2009. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mercury suffer another road loss

After that, the Mercury were on the road again. They lost once again, as the Monarchs beat them 77-75. Smith was the leading scorer once again, and she had 16 points. She also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Mercury did not win a game in that year's preseason, but it was no indication of what would happen later. They did not let those losses deter them, and they went on to have an incredible season. In what would be Paul Westhead's last season with the Mercury, he did his part and coached them to a championship. Then, with a new coach, they would go on to win another title. Corey Gaines, who was on Westhead's bench, led them to victory that time.

Phoenix's preseason did not go well, but in the end, they finished on a great note.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2007 season and how it began when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.