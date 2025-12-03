Why The Mercury's 2007 Preseason Motivated Them
The Phoenix Mercury had a memorable year in 2007. After years of missing the playoffs, the Mercury made the postseason for the first time since 2000, and it resulted in a championship.
The Mercury beat the Detroit Shock 3-2 in the WNBA Finals, despite starting the series with a loss. Detroit beat Phoenix 108-100 in Game 1, and the Mercury responded in Game 2. Penny Taylor had a huge performance in the first meeting, as she finished the game with 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.
After that, the Mercury and the Shock battled, and Phoenix came out on top. Phoenix made history, and before all of that, they had an interesting preseason.
During that time, the Mercury had three preseason games. They faced the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Sacramento Monarchs.
Phoenix was on the road against Chicago, and the Sky won by 20. Jennifer Lacy was the leading scorer with 12 points, and she also had five rebounds and a steal. Chrissy had 11 points, two steals, a rebound, an assist and a block. Then, Chrystal Smith had 10 points and four rebounds. On the other side, Candice Dupree led the Sky with 17 points.
The Mercury returned home for the next game, and the Sparks beat them 91-71. Kelly Mazzante was Phoenix's leader, and she had 16 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Then, the Mercury had two players who scored 11.
Mercury suffer another road loss
After that, the Mercury were on the road again. They lost once again, as the Monarchs beat them 77-75. Smith was the leading scorer once again, and she had 16 points. She also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Mercury did not win a game in that year's preseason, but it was no indication of what would happen later. They did not let those losses deter them, and they went on to have an incredible season. In what would be Paul Westhead's last season with the Mercury, he did his part and coached them to a championship. Then, with a new coach, they would go on to win another title. Corey Gaines, who was on Westhead's bench, led them to victory that time.
Phoenix's preseason did not go well, but in the end, they finished on a great note.
