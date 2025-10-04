Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Members Represent Team, Wear No. 34

The Phoenix Mercury have had several players, and over the years, some of them wore No. 34.

Davion Moore

Sep 19, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Krystal Thomas (34) and Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender (42) battle for the ball in the first half of game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Krystal Thomas (34) and Los Angeles Sparks center Jantel Lavender (42) battle for the ball in the first half of game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The series continues, and the Phoenix Mercury's jersey history continues to be examined. In the last two editions, there were two different situations. The No. 32 was worn by one player, as Bridget Pettis, one of the Mercury's original players, wore it in her time with the team. The number would be retired later on.

When it comes to No. 33, nine players have put on that number, and Adrian Williams-Strong was the first to do so back in 2000. Now, Sami Whitcomb wears it, and she is trying to help the Mercury win their fourth championship.

Sami Whitcom
Sep 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) drives the ball past Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova (77) during game three of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

No. 34 debuts in 2003

Next up is No. 34, and while fewer players have represented Phoenix with this jersey number, there are still multiple. This number's history dates back to 2003, and Felicia Ragland was the first player to wear it.

Ragland started her career with the Seattle Storm. They drafted her in the second round of the 2002 WNBA Draft, and she spent a year with them. She averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in that time. A year later, she had a brief stint with the Mercury, as she appeared in three games for them.

After that time with the Mercury, she played for the Houston Comets, which was her last stop.

A few years later, Jennifer Derevjanik wore No. 34. She started her career with the Connecticut Sun, and after two seasons with them, she signed with the Mercury. She averaged 3.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Olayinka Sann
Mar 9, 2008; Hartford, CT,USA ; West Virginia Mountaineers center Olayinka Sanni (45) shoot the ball over South Florida Bulls center Jessica Lawson (23) in the 1st half during the 2008 Big East Womens Basketball Tournament at the XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

This number stayed vacant for a bit before Olayinka Sanni wore it. Sanni started her career with the Detroit Shock, who drafted her in the second round of the 2008 WNBA Draft. She had some successful years with West Virginia, and in her senior year, she averaged 16.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and an assist.

Sanni won a championship in her rookie year, and played another year with the Shock before joining the Mercury. She appeared in 14 games for Phoenix.

Krystal Thoma
Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Krystal Thomas (34) boxes out Minnesota Lynx forward Devereaux Peters (14) at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Last but not least, Krystal Thomas wore the number, and she played with them from 2011 to 2013. Her best season was in 2012, which was the year she averaged 6.4 points. She also averaged eight rebounds. She played in 29 games that year, and she started in 25. This was different from her other years with Phoenix, as she was mostly a reserve.

Thomas and others spent time with the Mercury, and they wore No. 34 proudly. They are a part of the team's history, and once another player wears the number, they will add their name to the list.

Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury history and the players who have suited up for them when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.