Mercury Members Represent Team, Wear No. 34
The series continues, and the Phoenix Mercury's jersey history continues to be examined. In the last two editions, there were two different situations. The No. 32 was worn by one player, as Bridget Pettis, one of the Mercury's original players, wore it in her time with the team. The number would be retired later on.
When it comes to No. 33, nine players have put on that number, and Adrian Williams-Strong was the first to do so back in 2000. Now, Sami Whitcomb wears it, and she is trying to help the Mercury win their fourth championship.
No. 34 debuts in 2003
Next up is No. 34, and while fewer players have represented Phoenix with this jersey number, there are still multiple. This number's history dates back to 2003, and Felicia Ragland was the first player to wear it.
Ragland started her career with the Seattle Storm. They drafted her in the second round of the 2002 WNBA Draft, and she spent a year with them. She averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in that time. A year later, she had a brief stint with the Mercury, as she appeared in three games for them.
After that time with the Mercury, she played for the Houston Comets, which was her last stop.
A few years later, Jennifer Derevjanik wore No. 34. She started her career with the Connecticut Sun, and after two seasons with them, she signed with the Mercury. She averaged 3.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds.
This number stayed vacant for a bit before Olayinka Sanni wore it. Sanni started her career with the Detroit Shock, who drafted her in the second round of the 2008 WNBA Draft. She had some successful years with West Virginia, and in her senior year, she averaged 16.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and an assist.
Sanni won a championship in her rookie year, and played another year with the Shock before joining the Mercury. She appeared in 14 games for Phoenix.
Last but not least, Krystal Thomas wore the number, and she played with them from 2011 to 2013. Her best season was in 2012, which was the year she averaged 6.4 points. She also averaged eight rebounds. She played in 29 games that year, and she started in 25. This was different from her other years with Phoenix, as she was mostly a reserve.
Thomas and others spent time with the Mercury, and they wore No. 34 proudly. They are a part of the team's history, and once another player wears the number, they will add their name to the list.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury history and the players who have suited up for them when you click right here!