Mercury Wish Veteran Shooter Sami Whitcomb A Happy Birthday
It is a special day for a Phoenix Mercury player. Their veteran guard Sami Whitcomb is celebrating a birthday, and her team decided to show her love on social media.
Whitcomb has become a fan favorite in her time in Phoenix. She signed with the Mercury during the offseason, and the move has paid off.
Whitcomb averages 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She is known as a 3-point threat, and she has maintained that reputation this season. She is shooting 37 percent from deep, and she has made a total of 47 3-pointers.
In 2024, she made a total of 47 by the end of the season. With the way Whitcomb is shooting, she will pass that number in the Mercury's next game. Then, she could add to her total and potentially shoot for her career best. Whitcomb made a total of 89 3-pointers in 2023. So, she still has a long way to go, but with big games, she could inch closer to that number.
The Mercury's sharpshooting veteran has had some great moments with the team this season. The biggest moment was her 36-point game against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury were fresh off their loss against the Wings.
Dallas defeated Phoenix 98-89 in Satou Sabally's road game against her former team. Sabally missed the next game, as Mercury head coach announced that she was day-to-day with an ankle injury. The Mercury were down two key players, and they needed contributions from elsewhere.
Whitcomb had her big game, which helped the Mercury win by 30. Her 36 points in that game is her career high, and she made seven 3-pointers in the process. It was a wonderful night for Whitcomb and the Mercury, and one of her teammates made it even better.
Alyssa Thomas finished that game with 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. This marked her first triple-double of the season. The Mercury picked up a great win, and Whitcomb and Thomas' efforts made it happen. It also started a three-game win streak.
Whitcomb has done well as a starter and reserve, and once the second half of the season begins, she will remain a factor. If they need her in the starting lineup for a bit longer, she can handle it. If she moves to the bench, where she is most comfortable, she can be a spark there. Whitcomb is making an impact in her time, and come playoff time, she can help them win a ring.
Please follow us on X for more thing Sami Whitcomb when you click right here!