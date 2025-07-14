Two Mercury Stars Ruled Out for Game Against Valkyries
All-Star forward Satou Sabally has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Golden State Valkyries due to a persistent ankle injury, according to Underdog WNBA.
The Mercury were already going to have to travel to the Bay Area and face one of the most raucous home crowds in the league without Kahleah Copper, who will miss the game with a hamstring issue.
Sabally has been having a bounce-back season after missing much of last year with injury, putting up a team-high (and career-high) 19.1 points per game, along with 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals. Her two-way play, has been instrumental for a Phoenix team that ranks in the league's top five in both offense and defense and her scoring was absolutely instrumental for keeping the team afloat early in the season when they had to play without Copper for an extended stretch, and without fellow All-Star Alyssa Thomas for several games.
Copper was just getting her rhythm back after her return from injury before being sidelined by her ailing hamstring. Her 16.7 points per game are down from last year's team-leading 21.1, but that's a natural consequence of having the ball less, with Thomas serving as the team's primary ballhandler and Sabally taking over as the first option as a scorer.
Despite walking into a tough road environment without two All-Stars, this will still be a winnable game for Phoenix. On July 9th, the Mercury beat the Minnesota Lynx, owners of the WNBA's best record, without both Copper and Sabally, led by a career-high 29 points from AT, who was aggressive as a scorer, putting up 24 field goal attempts.
The return of Mercury icon Dewanna Bonner, the third-leading scorer in league history, should help take pressure off of the lone All-Star standing. The win over the Lynx was her first game back in Phoenix, and she flashed some of her old scoring ability, putting up seven points off the bench.
Phoenix will need to lean on contributions from role players like Monique Akoa Makani, a 42.4% three-point shooter who scored 13 against Minnesota, and Sami Whitcomb, an explosive outside shooter who went five straight games with at least four made threes earlier this year. Just two games ago, she erupted for 36 points on seven made threes and when she gets going, she can completely change a game.
Follow along on our Facebook or X account for more Mercury news!