Where Do The Mercury Stand In The League?
The WNBA season is off to a good start. Teams are competing, it was announced the league is expanding and things will only get better from here.
Last season, the New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 3-2 to win the franchise's first championship. Sandy Brondello, a familiar face in Phoenix, led them to their win. This year, the championship race is just as exciting.
The Lynx and the Liberty are up to their usual tricks, as they are the top two teams in the league. Minnesota has a record of 15-2. New York has a record of 12-5. Both teams are hungry for another championship, but there is another team in the mix.
The Phoenix Mercury are not too far behind these two teams. They have a 12-6 record after losing their last two games. Prior to their losses, the Mercury won their last six games.
Their hot start to their season is a difference from last year. The Mercury finished with a record of 19-21. While that team did make the playoffs, they lost to the Lynx. Minnesota won 2-0 and fought their way to the WNBA Finals.
Fast forward to today, the Mercury look different. They are playing well and their new additions are leading the way. Phoenix added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas during the offseason. Both players have adjusted well, and have made the Mercury a threat that could dethrone the defending champions. In fact, they have defeated the Liberty twice this season.
In their first matchup, the Mercury beat the Liberty 89-81. Liberty star Breanna Stewart had 35 points, but the Mercury's balanced attack led to the win. They had five players in double figures, with four of them being starters. Monique Akoa Makani was the leading scorer with 21 points.
In their second meeting, the Mercury won 106-91. It was another balanced effort, and Sabally led with 25 points. The playoffs are still a ways away, but regular season wins over the defending champions are worth noting.
When it comes to the Lynx, the Mercury are 0-2. Minnesota beat them 74-71 in the first game, and they followed up with a 23-point win at home. They beat the Mercury 88-65. These two teams will face each other once again on Wednesday.
If the Mercury want to win it all, there is a strong chance they will run into Minnesota. So, a win in their matchup could boost their confidence.
Phoenix is on a mission, and as it stands, they look like a legitimate contender.
