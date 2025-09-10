How Mecury's Draft Past Set Them Up For Today
The Phoenix Mercury have drafted stars in their time, and they have also found players who were overlooked and went on to make an impact. Some years work out better than others, but usually, the Mercury have successful draft years.
Looking back at the 2010 WNBA Draft, the Mercury had two draft picks. They had late picks once again, as they had the 24th pick and the 36th pick. This was similar to the following year's draft, as they once again had picks in the second and third rounds.
Defending champions draft in second and third rounds
With their first pick of the 2010 draft, the Mercury selected Tyra Grant. Grant attended Penn State, and she had successful seasons with them. Her best year was her junior year, as she averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists. She made the All-Big Ten First Team that year and the year after.
Grant averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in her four years at Penn State, and while the Mercury did draft her, she did not suit up for them in the regular season. She did appear in the preseason, and she had 12 points in a game against the Seattle Storm. Later on, she spent some time overseas.
When it came to their 36th pick, the Mercury selected Nyeshia Stevenson. Stevenson attended Oklahoma, and in her final season, she averaged 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Like Grant, Stevenson appeared in the preseason, and in the game against the Storm, she had four points, two assists and a rebound. She was waived later on.
The 2010 season was a step back for the Mercury. They finished the season with a record of 15-19. However, every Western Conference team outside of Seattle was under .500 that season. The Storm was 28-6 that year, but teams like the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx were under the Mercury.
Despite their record, Phoenix reached the playoffs, and they beat the San Antonio Stars before losing to the Storm. The year before, the Mercury won a championship after beating the Indiana Fever.
As far as the 2010 draft, both Grant and Stevenson were selected by a historic franchise, and while they did not make it to the regular season, they are still a part of Mercury history.
