Draft Class: Mercury Draft Late, Prepare For Historic Season
The 2014 season was one of the most memorable years for the Phoenix Mercury. They had a phenomenal season and won a championship by beating the Chicago Sky 3-0.
Before their successful season, the Mercury had multiple picks in the 2014 WNBA Draft. Phoenix had a bad year in 2012, which led to a big draft the following year. As a result of their big draft, the Mercury improved to 19-15 in 2013, and they did not have to rely on draft picks like they once did going into 2014.
Phoenix had late picks this time around, as they had two picks in the second round and one in the third.
With their first pick in the second round, the Mercury selected Tiffany Bias. Bias spent her college years with Oklahoma State, and her best season was her senior year. She averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.
Bias wins a championship
Bias spent two seasons with the Mercury, and in her first year, she played in 17 games. She averaged 1.1 points in that time. With the Mercury having their incredible season, Bias won a championship in her rookie year.
After that season, Bias played another year with the Mercury, but she played with the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty later on.
The Mercury selected Maggie Lucas with their next pick. Lucas had great years with Penn State, and in her senior year, she averaged 21.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals. She had her share of accolades in those years, as she was named Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014. She shared the 2014 award with Jordan Hooper out of Nebraska.
Indiana Fever Tenure
While Lucas was drafted by the Mercury, they sent her to the Indiana Fever. Lucas spent most of her years with the Fever before missing the 2017 season with a knee injury. After that, she played for the Atlanta Dream and the Wings.
In the third round, Phoenix selected Stephanie Talbot. Talbot ended up playing for the Canberra Capitals of the Women's National Basketball League during that time, and she did not play for the Mercury until 2017.
Story Unfolds
Talbot played with Phoenix for two years, then she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx. She also played for the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks before playing for the Golden State Valkyries. Then, she signed with the Liberty in July and has played with them since then.
The journeys of these three players are interesting, and while Talbot is the only one still playing in the WNBA, Bias and Lucas went on to do great things elsewhere.
