Will DeWanna Bonner Join The Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury are in a good space. They are currently one of the top teams in the league, and they look like a legitimate contender. Their offseason additions Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas are working out well as both players are having exceptional seasons.
In what has been a competitive season, Sabally, Thomas and the Mercury may be the team to beat. There is also a chance that they add a familiar face.
The Mercury could be DeWanna Bonner's next destination. Bonner changed teams during the offseason after she signed a deal with the Indiana Fever. Before that, she spent five seasons with the Connecticut Sun.
Bonner signed a one-year deal with the Fever. She played in nine games and averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals with them before her release. Before she was waived, Bonner missed multiple games due to "personal reasons."
It was later revealed that the veteran forward had no interest in returning to Indiana. It was also reported that she was interested in playing for the Mercury or the Atlanta Dream.
Bonner has history with the Mercury. Phoenix drafted her back in 2009, and she played with them for 10 seasons. During that time, she won two championships, and she was a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year. She won the award from 2009 to 2011. Her best season with the Mercury was in 2012, when she averaged 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals.
While there is a chance that Bonner joins the Mercury, time is running out. The WNBA's midseason roster cut-down is approaching, and teams have to trim their roster down to 12. Teams have until July 13 to finalize things.
Bonner is receiving interest from several teams, but the Mercury may be the favorite.
If Bonner does find a home, she could sign for the veteran minimum. If the destination happens to be Phoenix, they currently have 12 players. So, something would have to be done.
The Mercury have a good shot at winning this season, and having a championship-winning veteran comes in handy. Adding Bonner would do just that, and her presence alone could put the Mercury over the top. Then, the franchise would win its fourth championship in history. So, it is a move that can pay off.
As time winds down, time will tell if a reunion between Bonner and the Mercury is in the works.
Please make sure you follow along with our Facebook page and DeWanna Bonner's potential return when you click here!