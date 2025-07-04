Mercury's Satou Sabally Speaks Out Against WNBA's CBA Proposal
The WNBA is on the rise as more fans are starting to show their support. The league is also expanding, as it was announced that the WNBA is bringing franchises to Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia in the future. All teams are set to join the league by 2030, with Cleveland joining in 2028.
The WNBA is doing great things, and as the league continues to grow, one of the biggest things that needs to be addressed is its collective bargaining agreement. The collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is a contract between the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) that outlines things such as salary, roster sizes and more. It is an important matter, and both parties are trying to find something that works for both sides.
The league sent out it CBA proposal last week, and the WNBPA rejected the offer.
Recently, Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally, who is a player rep of the WNBPA, discussed the CB proposal, and she had some criticism.
"We got a proposal from the league, which was honestly a slap in the face," Sabally said.
“I love to see the league growing,” she continued, “adding these teams in Philly and Detroit like that. How amazing is that? But how cool would it also be to have a little bit expansion on the rosters? Let’s focus on teams that have everything right now.”
As of now, WNBA rosters are allowed a maximum of 12 players. Teams are allowed to sign players to hardship contracts if injuries are impacting them. A maximum of 12 players can lead to hard decisions, and players being waived suddenly.
There is talent out there, but there are few opportunities due to the roster maximun of 12. Sabally believes that this situation should be addressed before bringing in new teams.
The WNBA is on the right path, and once a proposal that addresses players' concerns is drafted, the league will continue to prosper. Sabally may not be the only player to speak out in regard to the CBA proposal, but as one of the league's brightest stars and a player representative, her critiques speak volumes. So, it will be interesting to see where the league and the WNBPA go from here.
Sabally and the Mercury are playing well this season, and as they continue to shine on the court, there is work to be done off the court as well.
Please make sure you follow along with our Facebook page and Satou Sabally's comment when you click here!