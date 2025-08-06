Flashback: Satou Sabally Has Her First Triple-Double
Satou Sabally is one of the WNBA's top players. She is known as the "Unicorn" due to her ability to score and impact the game in a variety of ways. Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason, as they acquired her in a trade. The Mercury also brought in Alyssa Thomas in the process.
Since then, she has been getting accustomed to her new team, and Phoenix is playing well as a result. Sabally has had strong performances in her stint with the Mercury, despite a few setbacks. She started the season with a 27-point game against the Seattle Storm. She also had six rebounds in the process.
Before joining the Mercury, Sabally was a key player for the Dallas Wings. She was drafted by Dallas, and in 2023, she had a big year for the Wings. She won Most Improved Player that year, as she averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
During that year, Sabally did something else special. She tallied her first triple-double. In a game against the Washington Mystics, she finished the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. This was also the Wings' first triple-double in franchise history. The Wings won that game, as they beat the Mystics 90-62.
Dallas' win over Washington was impressive, as it was a balanced effort. They had five players score in double digits, and Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan led with 18 points each. However, Sabally's performance stood out.
Up to this point, this was the only triple-double of Satou's career. With her abilities, she could tally another one at some point in her career. If it happens this season, she will join players like her teammate Alyssa Thomas. Thomas had a triple-double against the Wings and she had another against the Chicago Sky.
Thomas and others tally triple-doubles
Thomas had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds against Dallas and she had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Chicago. There have been others that tallied triple-doubles, as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Skylar Diggins and Jackie Young have added their name to the list.
Sabally is someone who can do it all, and as the season progresses, the Mercury will need her. Phoenix wants to win it all, and it takes a player like Sabally to get it done.
