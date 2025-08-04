The Last Five: Satou Sabally's Post-Injury Run
The Phoenix Mercury are fighting their way to the top as they seek another championship. Phoenix has been one of the best teams in the WNBA despite a recent rough stretch. Before the All-Star break, the Mercury dealt with their share of injuries.
One of the most notable absences was their star forward Satou Sabally. Sabally missed time with an ankle injury, and the Mercury played without her for four games. She missed the 2025 All-Star Game, where she was going to be a starter for Team Clark.
After the break, Sabally returned to action. She returned in the Mercury's game against the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix lost to Atlanta 90-79. Sabally finished the game with 13 points.
After the loss, the Mercury faced the New York Liberty. This was the start of a road trip, and it did not start on the best note. The Liberty defeated the Mercury in a game where Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper were the only players to score in double figures. Thomas had 20 points and Copper had 14.
In that game, Sabally had six points, five rebounds and three assists. The road trip continued for Phoenix, as they faced the Washington Mystics. The Mercury won this game, and Thomas was their leading scorer with 27 points. Sabally had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.
The Mercury battled the Indiana Fever in the next game, and Thomas and Copper led the way. Thomas had a career-high 32 points and Copper had 22. Sabally had nine points, five rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix faced Atlanta once again, and the Dream defeated the Mercury in a shocking way. The Dream beat them 95-72. Copper was the team's leading scorer with 19 points. Sabally had nine points.
What is next for Sabally?
In her last five games, Sabally averaged 10.2 points, three rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal. Sabally did not play in the Mercury's matchup against the Chicago Sky due to personal reasons.
Sabally was benched in the second half of the game against the Dream, but Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts mentioned that her absence against the Sky had nothing to do with that move. He spoke with media, and Desert Wave Media tweeted his response. He mentioned that it is a personal matter and they will be excited to get her back when she is ready.
Sabally is one of the Mercury's best players. When Phoenix acquired her, they made one of the biggest moves of the offseason. It is not known when she will return to the team, but when she does, she will continue to be a key player.
