Will Satou Sabally Finish The Season Strong?

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally missed their game against the Chicago Sky due to a personal matter, but she returned in their game against the Sun.

Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Dallas Wings at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury played without one of their stars in their game against the Chicago Sky, as forward Satou Sabally was out due to personal reasons. Before that, she was benched in the second half of the Mercury's game against the Atlanta Dream. The two instances were not connected, as Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts later spoke on the matter.

Tibbetts said it is a personal reason and that it was not related to her benching. At that time, he was unsure of when she would return. Then, she quickly returned as she was back in action against the Connecticut Sun

Phoenix returned home from a challenging road trip. During that time, they picked up two good wins over the Washington Mystics and the Sky, but lost to the New York Liberty, the Indiana Fever and the Dream.

Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates in the second half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Now, the trip is a thing of the past, and they are home for the next four games. They started the stretch on the right foot as they beat the Sun in a blowout. This was a good game for them, as Sabally led the team with 23 points and six rebounds. Kahleah Copper finished the game with 15 points. Then, Alyssa Thomas had another strong game, as she had another triple-double.

Thomas finished the game with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. This was her second triple-double in a row, as she had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Sky. She is on a tear, and with Sabally back in the lineup, the Mercury are even more dangerous.

During the Mercury's road trip, they slipped a bit. Their loss to the Dream made them drop to fifth. However, the Seattle Storm's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks the same night helped get them into the fourth spot. Now, the Mercury are trying to make their way back to the second spot.

Phoenix has a record of 18-11, and the only teams ahead of them are the Minnesota Lynx, the Liberty and the Dream. The Mercury beat Connecticut, and now they will host the Fever, the Dream and the Las Vegas Aces. They can get revenge on Indiana, and they could get their first win over the Dream, after they have lost to them twice recently.

Sabally is back, and she had an incredible game. It serves as a reminder of what she is capable of when she is at her best. She missed time with an ankle injury in July, but now, she is finding her groove. The Mercury need her out there, and after their last game, she will likely go on a tear.

