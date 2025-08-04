Weekly Wrap-Up: Mercury Finish Road Trip, Heading Back Home
In what felt like a long road trip, the Mercury's time away from home has come to an end. The Mercury played the final game of their trip against the Chicago Sky, and they picked up a big win. They beat Chicago 83-67.
With their win over the Sky, the Mercury finished with a record of 1-2 this week. They started the week with a loss to the Indiana Fever. The Fever beat them 107-101.
The Mercury's leading scorer was Alyssa Thomas, and she did something special. She finished the game with a career-high 32 points. Thomas recently had a big game against the Minnesota Lynx, and she had 29 points. At that time, that was her career high. Thomas played well against the Fever, but Phoenix could not get the win.
Phoenix faced the Atlanta Dream in the next game. The Dream beat them a few games prior in PHX Arena. This time, it was a road game, and Atlanta still got the best of them. Atlanta won this game 95-72. Kahleah Copper had 19 points in this outing, as the Mercury struggled to contain Allisha Gray and her team.
The Mercury picked up a much-needed win against the Sky, and Copper led the way. She had 25 points as she continues to find her stride. Phoenix also had another special performance, as Thomas had her second triple-double of the season. She finished the game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Sami Whitcomb was back in the starting lineup for this game, and she finished with 11 points. The Mercury had to make a lineup change, as Satou Sabally missed that game due to personal reasons. Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts mentioned that he does not know when she will return, but the team will be ready for her.
The homecoming
The Mercury finished the road trip with a 2-3 record. Both the Mystics and the Sky are under .500, but Washington has picked up good wins over contending teams throughout the season.
Phoenix is heading home, and they take on another team below .500. The Connecticut Sun have a record of 5-22. They beat the Liberty this week, but New York got their revenge in the next game. The Mercury can pick up another win, and they can breathe a sigh of relief now that they are back in front of their home crowd.
The season is heating up, and the Mercury are still out for a championship. This upcoming home stretch can help put them in a position to win.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury are playing on a weekly basis when you click right here!