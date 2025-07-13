How Many Points Does Satou Sabally Have In Her Career?
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally is one of the top players in the WNBA. She is an exceptional scorer whose versatility gives opposing teams headaches. She came into the league back in 2020, and she has blossomed ever since.
Sabally is in her first year with the Mercury. She is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals. If she keeps playing at this level, this may be the best season of her young career.
Before playing for the Mercury, Sabally was a member of the Dallas Wings. Her best season with the team was when she averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals. She won Most Improved Player that season, earning 37 of 60 votes from journalists and broadcasters. She beat Jordin Canada, who had 18 votes and Alanna Smith, who had three.
The Mercury made a big splash in the offseason by bringing in Sabally, and it has paid off for them. Phoenix is in a position to contend once again, and their star's scoring could help them go far.
With Sabally's ability to put up big numbers, it comes as no surprise that she has passed the 1,000 career points mark. She reached that milestone during her time with the Wings. She scored 707 points in her 2023 season, which was a significant jump from her previous years. She scored 222 in her first season, 203 in her second and 124 in her third. She had 269 points in her final year with Dallas.
Her increase in 2023 came from playing 38 games. This is the most Sabally has played in a season. In previous years, she battled injuries. She was healthy in 2023, and it led to an award-winning year.
This year, Sabally has 344 points this season. This brings her career total to 1,869. There is plenty of time left in the season for her to add to that number. She is currently out with an ankle injury, but when she returns, she will likely pick up where she left off.
In her time with the Mercury, her best game scoring-wise is 27 points. She set a record for the most points scored by a Mercury player in their debut. Sabally's career total will continue to climb, and by the end of the season, she could pass 2,000.
