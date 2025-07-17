Throwback: Satou Sabally Becomes First-Time All-Star in 2021
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally was selected as an All-Star starter this year, but she will not be playing in this year's game.
Sabally is dealing with an ankle injury, and she has missed the Mercury's last few games. As a result, she took to social media to announce her decision.
"Over the past two weeks, I've been working around the clock to rehab my body from injury with two goals in mind: to return to the court with my Mercury sisters as soon as possible, and to be able to participate as a starter in the All Star Game," Sabally wrote,
"Unfortunately, my body still needs more time to recover and I am unable to suit up and play in this weekend's game. I'm disappointed, naturally, but I want to ensure I'm doing everything I can to be healthy after the break and give ... my organization and the X-Factor everything I can as we compete to accomplish our team goals." She continued.
This year marked Sabally's third All-Star selection. She was a member of Team Stewart in 2023, and in 2021, she played for Team WNBA.
Sabally was a starter for Team Stewart, and a reserve for Team WNBA. It is a honor to be named an All-Star starter, but becoming an All-Star for the first time is a feeling unlike anything else.
Since 2021 was her first time making the big game, and this year's event is coming out, it is a good time to look back at her first All-Star selection.
The 2021 All-Star Game was held in Las Vegas. It was the first time that the WNBA had an All-Star Game during an Olympic year since 2000. For this game, Team USA faced Team WNBA.
Sabally was a reserve on a team that featured DeWanna Bonner, Jonquel Jones, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Arike Ogunbowale, who was her Dallas Wings teammate at the time. Those players were starters, and players like Kahleah Copper, Brionna Jones and Liz Cambage came off the bench with Sabally.
Team WNBA won the game, as they beat Team USA 93-85. Ogunbowale was the Most Valuable Player of this game, and she finished with 26 points.
Sabally saw limited minutes, but she finished with three rebounds and an assist.
The Mercury star's hard work throughout the years has paid off. While it is unfortunate that fans will not see her in this year's game, to see her go from a reserve to a two-time starter is inspiring. The future looks bright for Sabally, and chances are, she will be an All-Star for years to come.
