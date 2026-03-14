Phoenix's Satou Sabally Introduces Herself In College
Satou Sabally is one of the WNBA's stars, and she joined the Phoenix Mercury last season. She started her WNBA journey with the Dallas Wings, but she received a change of scenery before the start of the 2025 season.
Sabally had a strong season, and she was the Mercury's leading scorer in both the regular season and the playoffs. She showcased her skills, and when she is at her best, she is hard to stop.
The "Unicorn" showed flashes of this in her college days. In her first season, Sabally averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She had some impressive outings during that time, and her best was against UCLA. She had 25 points, two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in her team's overtime win.
Phoenix's forward played well throughout the season, and she had a few solid performances during the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon faced Colorado, and Sabally had 21 points, four rebounds, an assist and a block.
Oregon picked up a blowout win, and Sabally was one of four players who scored 10 or more points. She was the leader, but Lexi Bando had 19 points, Ruthy Hebard had 11 and Sabrina Ionescu had 10.
The All-Star forward had a quieter game after that, as she had two points in Oregon's close win over UCLA. She did well rebounding-wise, as she had five of them. Then, she had two blocks to go along with her boards.
Sabally was the only starter who did not score in double figures, and Ionescu was the leader in that one. She had 17 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Hebard was the second-leading scorer, and she had 15. Then, Maite Cazorla had 14 points, and Bando had 11.
Sabally gets back on track
Oregon faced Stanford after that, and Sabally bounced back from her previous performance. She had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Ionescu had a huge game, as she finished with 36 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Ionescu and the team played well, and there were four players who scored at least 10 points.
On the other side, there were three players who scored in double digits, and there were Mercury ties. Alanna Smith was the leading scorer, and she had 17 points. She was drafted by the Mercury a few years later. Kiana Williams had 11 points, and she played for Phoenix last year.
The "Unicorn" played well, and she helped Oregon reach the Elite Eight in the big tournament. Sabally was a star at the collegiate level, and she is a star in the big leagues as well.
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