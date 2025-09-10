Why Alyssa Thomas Will Make An All-WNBA Team
Alyssa Thomas has been one of the WNBA's top players this season, and soon, she will receive recognition for her efforts. She is in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race along with players like Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Then, with the season the Phoenix Mercury has had, they may be on the path to winning a championship.
On top of being in the MVP conversations, Thomas may even find herself in the Defensive Player of the Year race. However, like the MVP award, there is some stiff competition. Players like Collier and Wilson are in this race as well, but like the MVP, Thomas does have a shot.
Thomas cannot be stopped
Thomas has made history this season, and while most of her contributions are on the offense end, what she has done on the defensive end is noteworthy as well. She is sixth in steals this season, as she averages 1.6. Then, she is also third in defensive rebounds, as she averages 7.3. The only players ahead of her are Wilson and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
As a team, the Mercury have done well defensively, as they are third in defensive rating. The only two teams ahead of them are the Lynx and the Atlanta Dream. Thomas plays a role in the team's success in that area and many others.
In the event that Thomas does not win either award, she will still be recognized. With the way she has played this season, Thomas is a shoo-in for one of the All-WNBA Teams. She will likely make the All-WNBA First Team, and once again, Collier and Wilson will be with her.
Then, she has a shot at making one of the All-Defensive Teams. She made the Second Team last season, along with others such as Jonquel Jones and Natasha Cloud, who was playing for the Mercury at that time. Of course, Thomas was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time.
Thomas also made the All-Defensive First Team in 2023, which was the year she was in the MVP race with Breanna Stewart and Wilson.
Phoenix's star is a unique talent, and she is having another historic season. It is only a matter of time before she has more accolades under her belt as a result.
