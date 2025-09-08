How Alyssa Thomas And The Mercury Swept The Mystics
Alyssa Thomas may be on the verge of winning Most Valuable Player (MVP). She has had an excellent year, as she is averaging 15.8 points, 9.2 assists, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Thomas remains the league leader in assists per game, and Courtney Williams, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx has held onto the second spot.
Thomas made been effective all year, and she has given opposing teams trouble.
Phoenix's forward has played well against nearly every team, and she has helped the Mercury win some of their season series. The Mercury won a season series in their last game, despite losing to the Connecticut Sun 87-84 in their last meeting. Phoenix won that series 2-1 instead of getting the sweep.
The Mercury do have their share of sweeps this season, and their most recent one was against the Washington Mystics. Thomas played well in those games, and with that series complete, it is a good time to examine how Thomas played against Washington.
Thomas and the Mercury take down the Mystics
In the first meeting, the Mercury beat the Mystics 68-62. They hosted Washington in that game, and Thomas finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer in that outing, as she had 13 points.
Then, in the second game, Thomas had 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. She was the team's leading scorer, and other players like Satou Sabally and Kitija Laksa contributed as well. Sabally had 15 points and Laksa had 13. Phoenix won that game 88-72.
Thomas had another nice game in their last meeting, as she finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Kahleah Copper was the Mercury's leading scorer in that one, and she finished with 18 points.
Overall, Thomas averaged 16.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists. This stat line aligns with what she has done all year. She has been consistent, and she gets involved in a variety of ways. She also gets her teammates involved through her playmaking.
Phoenix has picked up great wins throughout the season, and when it comes to their meetings with the Mystics, they took care of business and managed to sweep them. Thomas played a big role in that, and later on, her impact on other series will be explored.
Please follow us on X to see how Alyssa Thomas plays in the Mercury's remaning season series when you click right here!