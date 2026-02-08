Phoenix And Seattle Shooting For Another Competitive Series
The Phoenix Mercury are gearing up for what could be an exciting season. They played well in 2025, and they managed to reach the WNBA Finals. They beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx to get to that point, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in hopes of winning another championship.
Phoenix's stars put up a fight, but Las Vegas was victorious. The Aces swept the Mercury, and A'ja Wilson helped her team with another championship.
The Mercury were one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and they won some games over their conference rivals. They had some competitive series, and one of the best their matchup with the Seattle Storm.
Mercury's new stars shine
Seattle finished the season with a record of 23-21, and the Storm's season started with a loss. They faced the Mercury, and Phoenix won in a blowout. The Mercury beat the Storm 81-59, and Satou Sabally played well in her debut. She had 27 points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
Alyssa Thomas, another new addition, was the second-leading scorer with 20 points. She also had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Lexi Held, one of the Mercury's rookies, finished the game with 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
The Mercury started the series on a good note, but the Storm responded in the next meeting. They beat the Mercury 77-70, and Phoenix had three players who scored in double figures. Thomas had 16 points, and she had 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Sabally had 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block. Then, Monique Akoa Makani had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block.
Phoenix and Seattle traded wins in that series, and it ended in a tie. This year's series will be competitive, and it begins with a Commissioner's Cup game. The Mercury are on the road for that game, and they can kick things off with a win.
After that game, the Mercury and the Storm will meet later in the month, and Phoenix is the home team. Then, these teams will meet in early July, and the Mercury will host once again.
The Mercury will have their hands full with the Storm, and chances are this will be a good series.
