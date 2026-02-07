Mercury's Sabally Starts College Career On A Good Note
Satou Sabally is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she had an excellent season. She was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 16.3 points.
Sabally played well despite dealing with an injury. She missed time due to an ankle injury, and that kept her out of the All-Star festivities. She returned to action after the break, and she continued to shine.
The Mercury forward also had a strong playoff run, as she averaged 19.0 points. Sabally has shown flashes of greatness from the beginning, and her college years were no exception. She was one of Oregon's stars, and during those years, she averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals.
In her first season, Sabally averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal. The All-Star forward played 38 games that season, and she started in 29 of them.
Sabally sets the tone
Sabally made her debut against Cal State Northridge, and she had a solid performance. She had 11 points, four steals, three assists, two rebounds and a block. She did a bit of everything in that game, and that was just the beginning. The "Unicorn" would continue to shine, and her second game was a great example.
After helping Oregon beat Cal State Northridge 91-43, Sabally had another strong performance. She had 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block. Sabally's team beat Drake 110-77, and she was one of five players who scored in double digits.
Sabrina Ionescu was the leading scorer, and she scored 29 points. She had a triple-double in that game, as she had 11 assists and 10 rebounds. She knocked down six 3-pointers, and Drake had a hard time stopping her.
Lexi Bando had 16 points in that game, and she also had two assists and a rebound. Then, Maite Cazorla had 12 points and Ruthy Hebard had 10.
Oregon was off to a good start, and Sabally was standing out. While she was scoreless and played four minutes in the next game, she quickly bounced back. She had 10 points against Louisville, which was the team that handed Oregon its first loss.
Sabally was setting herself up for success, and after a great college career, she became a star in the WNBA. The "Unicorn" has accomplished many things, and this year, she will add more accolades to her resume.
