Phoenix Mercury On SI

How A Former Mercury Guard Won A Championship

The Phoenix Mercury had a sharpshooting guard early in her career, and after changing teams for a few years, she found a new home and faced her old team years later.

Davion Moore

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; A young female fan holds an official Spalding WNBA basketball during the game between the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; A young female fan holds an official Spalding WNBA basketball during the game between the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have been a force in the WNBA, and they have had some special players on their roster over the years.

There are times when players did not stay with the Mercury very long, but they were still a part of the team, and in turn, they are a part of the franchise's history. Phoenix has had some great shooters, and ironically, one of them did not shoot that well in their first season. However, as time went on, she became one of the league's best shooters. Today, Allie Quigley is a topic of discussion, and her career started in Phoenix.

WNB
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an official Wilson WNBA basketball at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quigley signs with the Mercury

Quigley was drafted by the Seattle Storm back in 2008, but she did not play for them. They cut her before the start of the season, and Phoenix signed her to a deal.

In her first year with the team, she played 14 games. She received limited minutes, and in that time, she averaged 2.1 points. While she was known for her shooting, her 3-point percentage was around 18 percent.

Phoenix Mercur
Fans stand for free tee shirts during the second quarter between the Phoenix Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The following year, Quigley played six games with the Mercury, and she averaged 1.7 points. She played even fewer minutes than she did the year before, and eventually, she was waived.

After her time in Phoenix, she spent time with the Indiana Fever and the San Antonio Silver Stars. She played with them both during the 2010 season. In 2011, she played a few games with the Seattle Storm, but it was not until 2013 that she joined the team she would spend the rest of her career with.

Allie Quigle
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (left) controls the ball against Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi in the first half during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quigley joined the Chicago Sky, and in her first season, she averaged 3.8 points. After that, her stats began to increase. She averaged 11.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She also shot nearly 39 percent from 3-point range. That was a good year for the former Mercury guard, and she ended up winning Sixth Woman of the Year.

In 2015, she won the award again, as she averaged 11.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. She continued to play well for the Sky, and in 2021, she helped them win a championship. The Sky faced the Mercury that year, and they beat them 3-1. Then, after Chicago's win, Quigley played another year with them in what would be her final year.

Phoenix has been home to so many players, and while Quigley did not stay long, the Mercury franchise gave her a shot.

Please follow us on X to read more about Allie Quigley and her time with the Mercury when you click right here!

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.