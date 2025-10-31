How A Former Mercury Guard Won A Championship
The Phoenix Mercury have been a force in the WNBA, and they have had some special players on their roster over the years.
There are times when players did not stay with the Mercury very long, but they were still a part of the team, and in turn, they are a part of the franchise's history. Phoenix has had some great shooters, and ironically, one of them did not shoot that well in their first season. However, as time went on, she became one of the league's best shooters. Today, Allie Quigley is a topic of discussion, and her career started in Phoenix.
Quigley signs with the Mercury
Quigley was drafted by the Seattle Storm back in 2008, but she did not play for them. They cut her before the start of the season, and Phoenix signed her to a deal.
In her first year with the team, she played 14 games. She received limited minutes, and in that time, she averaged 2.1 points. While she was known for her shooting, her 3-point percentage was around 18 percent.
The following year, Quigley played six games with the Mercury, and she averaged 1.7 points. She played even fewer minutes than she did the year before, and eventually, she was waived.
After her time in Phoenix, she spent time with the Indiana Fever and the San Antonio Silver Stars. She played with them both during the 2010 season. In 2011, she played a few games with the Seattle Storm, but it was not until 2013 that she joined the team she would spend the rest of her career with.
Quigley joined the Chicago Sky, and in her first season, she averaged 3.8 points. After that, her stats began to increase. She averaged 11.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She also shot nearly 39 percent from 3-point range. That was a good year for the former Mercury guard, and she ended up winning Sixth Woman of the Year.
In 2015, she won the award again, as she averaged 11.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. She continued to play well for the Sky, and in 2021, she helped them win a championship. The Sky faced the Mercury that year, and they beat them 3-1. Then, after Chicago's win, Quigley played another year with them in what would be her final year.
Phoenix has been home to so many players, and while Quigley did not stay long, the Mercury franchise gave her a shot.
