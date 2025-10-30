How the 1999 Season Shaped the Mercury's Future
The Phoenix Mercury's early years were special. They were one of the WNBA's original teams, and they experienced success from the beginning. Phoenix made the playoffs in 1997, and it led to a game against the New York Liberty. The Mercury lost that game, but their performance showed that they were headed in the right direction.
The Mercury made the playoffs the following year, and they reached the WNBA Finals. They beat the Cleveland Rockers before losing to the Houston Comets. They beat the Rockers 2-1, and the Comets returned the favor.
Phoenix added some new faces in 1998, as some of those players contributed to their success. They added players like Maria Stepanova and Brandy Reed in the draft, and they also added Michelle Brogan and others by signing them to deals.
With the Mercury making the Finals in 1998, the following year was a chance to build some momentum. The Mercury kept that in the back of their mind, and they added some talent in hopes of going on another deep playoff run.
Phoenix added multiple players in the 1999 WNBA Draft. They drafted Edna Campbell, Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil, Lisa Harrison and Amanda Wilson. The Mercury did lose a significant player, as Reed went to the Minnesota Lynx in an expansion draft. However, Reed returned to the team later on after Minnesota traded her back to Phoenix.
The Mercury brought in some other players, as they signed MerleLynn Lange-Harris, Trisha Stafford-Odom, Angela Aycock and Toni Foster. Foster was waived early in the 1999 season, but the Mercury brought her back later on.
All of these players had different fates, as some were waived at some point. In Aycock's case, she was involved in a trade after the season. The Mercury sent her and others to the Lynx, and they received Adia Barnes, Tonya Edwards and Trisha Fallon. Edwards would play for them in 2000 and Fallon would play for the team in 2001.
Mercury miss playoffs, regroup following year
Unfortunately, the Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999. They finished the year with a record of 15-17, which is decent, but it was not enough to get them in the postseason. Despite the setback, the Mercury reached the playoffs in 2000, which would be the last year they made it until 2007.
The 1999 roster had the talent, but things did not work out. They did what they could, but in the end, the season went down as the first time Phoenix missed the playoffs. Regardless, it was a decent year, and better days were coming.
