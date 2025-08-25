Monthly Review: The Mercury Get Going In May
August is flying by, and come next month, the Phoenix Mercury will have a few more regular seasons games before the playoffs. The playoffs will begin on Sept. 14, and some of the league's best teams will be fighting for a championship.
Phoenix has had a good year, and at this point in the season, they have a record of 22-14. Their notable season began with a solid start in May.
The Mercury had two preseason games to get themselves in shape for the season. They lost both of those games, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 85-84, and the Golden State Valkyries beat them 84-79.
Once those games were over, the Mercury jumped into the regular season with a game against the Seattle Storm. Phoenix beat Seattle in a blowout, as they won 81-59. Satou Sabally had an impressive debut, as she had 27 points and six rebounds. In that game, Alyssa Thomas, the Mercury's other new star, also had a nice game. She finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
After their home opener, the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat the Sparks 89-86. Phoenix won that game after Sabally had 25 points and Thomas had 19.
Phoenix was on the road in their next game, and they faced the Storm. Seattle got their revenge in that game, and they beat Phoenix 77-70. Thomas had a double-double in that game, as she had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Sabally had 15 points and Monique Akoa Makani had 14.
Seattle's duo of Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike was too much for Phoenix, as they combined for 48 points. The Storm lost in a blowout the first time around, but they redeemed themselves in this one.
The Mercury won their next two games, as they beat the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. They beat Washington 68-62, and they beat Chicago 94-89.
Phoenix falls to Minnesota
After those wins, the Mercury ended the month with a loss. The Minnesota Lynx beat them 74-71 in a game where Thomas was out due to injury. Sabally had a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kalani Brown had 15 points and five rebounds. Then, Sami Whitcomb had 13 points, six assists and two steals.
Overall, the Mercury had a record of 4-2 in May. They got off to a good start, and since then, they have continued to prove they are capable of winning a championship.
