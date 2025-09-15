How Mercury's 2021 Commissioner's Cup Run Led to Run
The WNBA's Commissioner's Cup started back in 2021, and the Seattle Storm were the first team to win it. They beat the Connecticut Sun 79-57. Alyssa Thomas, who was out due to injury and DeWanna Bonner were on that Sun squad at that time, and while Connecticut went 9-1 in Commissioner's Cup, they suffered a big loss against Seattle.
The Phoenix Mercury have had up and down years when it comes to the Commissioner's Cup, but in the first one, they were decent. Phoenix went 5-5 in their games, and while the Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces were ahead of them, they at least got a feel for the festivities, and what to expect from now on.
Phoenix started their journey with a 77-75 win over the Lynx. Diana Taurasi made a late 3-pointer that put her team over Minnesota. Taurasi was one of five players who scored in double figures in that game, and she had 14. She also had eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
Brittney Griner was the team's leading scorer and she had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Brianna Turner also had a double-double, as she had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mercury lost their next Commissioner's Cup game, as the Aces beat them 85-79. Griner had another double-double, as she finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds. They followed up with a close win over the Dallas Wings, as they beat them 89-85.
Phoenix lost the next two, as the Wings beat them 85-81 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 85-80. The Mercury responded in their next game, and they beat Los Angeles 88-79. They had a nice performance from their trio, as Taurasi had 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. Griner had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Skylar Diggins had 16 points, four assists and two rebounds.
Minnesota defeated them in the next game, but they picked up a victory over the Aces after that. They also met Seattle again, and they split those games. The Mercury beat the Storm 85-77 in the first one, and the Storm beat them 82-75 in the second.
The Mercury played overall that season, as they finished with a reccord of 19-13. They may not have made it to the final Commissioner's Cup game, but they did reach the WNBA Finals, where they faced the Chicago Sky. The Sky beat them 3-1.
Phoenix has yet to win a Commissioner's Cup, but anything is possible. They have the talent, and if they play well in that stretch come next season, they can come out victorious.
