Phoenix's Second-To-Last Finals Appearance Remains Significant
The 2021 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury. They went on an incredible run in the second half of the season, and that sparked an even better playoff run.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 19-13, and in the first round of the playoffs, Skylar Diggins helped her team set the tone. The Mercury faced the New York Liberty, and they beat them in a close game. Diggins was the Mercury's leading scorer, and she had 22 points. Then, players like Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham chipped in as well.
Mercury head to the WNBA Finals
After their battle with the Liberty, the Mercury beat the Seattle Storm in overtime. That win led to the Mercury taking on the Las Vegas Aces in a series. The Aces were starting to make a name for themselves, but the experienced Mercury took that series.
The Mercury's final opponent was an Eastern Conference team that went on an equally impressive playoff run. The Chicago Sky finished the season with a record of 16-16, and they were second in their conference.
During the playoffs, the Sky faced the Dallas Wings, the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun. They beat the Wings 81-64 in their single-elimination game, beat the Lynx 89-76 and they beat the Sun in a series after that. Connecticut was first in the East, as Alyssa Thomas and her teammates finished the season with a record of 26-6. The Sun were arguably the favorites to win it all, but the Sky came out on top.
Chicago played well in the series against Phoenix, and the franchise won its first championship. Regardless, the Mercury had a good year and added another Finals appearance to their history.
That season remains significant, and it was one of three times where the Mercury lost. The first was in 1998, the 2021 series was second and the 2025 season was the most recent. When the Mercury won the Finals, they beat the Detroit Shock, the Indiana Fever and the Sky.
Phoenix has a rich history when it comes to the Finals, and the games against Chicago were reminiscent of the competitive series against Detroit and Indiana. The Mercury came up short against the Sky, but that was still an impressive run.
