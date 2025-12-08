Mercury Seek Win, Try To Snap Losing Streak In 2023
The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2023, and they finished the season with a record of 9-31. They regressed from the previous season, as they finished 2022 with a record of 15-21. Despite being a few games under .500 that year, they still made the playoffs. The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces in the postseason, and the Aces swept them and started their championship quest.
The Mercury had a hard time after that, and they started the season with a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Los Angeles beat Phoenix 94-71 in that game, and Brittney Griner was the leading scorer with 18 points. Then, the Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures.
Phoenix went through some difficult stretches during the season, and the last 10 games were no exception. The Mercury lost those games, and overall, they ended the year on an 11-game losing streak.
Mercury defeat the Sun
Wins were hard to come by during that time, and the last game the Mercury won was against the Connecticut Sun. They beat the Sun 90-84, and Griner was once again the leading scorer. She had 21 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two assists.
After that, the Mercury lost to the Seattle Storm, as the Storm beat them 81-71. Sophie Cunningham was the leading scorer for Phoenix, as she had 25 points. She also had three rebounds, three assists and a block. Moriah Jefferson had 14 points, four assists, two steals and a rebound. Griner had 12 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist.
The losses continued for the Mercury, as they lost those last 10 games. The next loss was against the New York Liberty. New York beat Phoenix 85-63 in that game, and Cunningham stood out with her 14-point performance. She also had seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Diana Taurasi had 14 points as well. Then, she also had six rebounds and four assists. While Cunningham and the veteran had solid games, the Mercury could not get the win.
The Mercury hosted the Indiana Fever in the next game, and the Fever beat them 83-73. Cunningham led the way once again with 18 points. It was a good stretch for her, and she was trying to help her team win.
The losses kept coming, and in the final game of the regular season, the Aces beat them 100-85. The Mercury had a difficult year, but after that, things started to turn around.
