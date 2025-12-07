How Phoenix's Early Players Helped The Team Make The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury have a special place in WNBA history, as they were one of the teams that played in the inaugural season. There were eight teams that year, and the Mercury shared a conference with the Los Angeles Sparks, the Sacramento Monarchs and the Utah Starzz. The other teams were in the Eastern Conference.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-12. They were 9-3 in games against Western Conference rivals, and 7-9 against East teams. The Mercury reached the playoffs, and they faced the New York Liberty. New York eliminated Phoenix to reach the WNBA Finals, and in the end, the Houston Comets won it all.
Phoenix's season was a success. The franchise brought in its share of talent, and those players are a part of Mercury history. The Mercury added players like Jennifer Gillom, Bridget Pettis and others, and once the regular season started, these players were in action.
Mercury start season with a win
Gillom and her team kicked off the season with a game against the Charlotte Sting. The Mercury beat the Sting 76-59, and the team played well overall. Bridget Pettis was the leading scorer for Phoenix, as she had 17 points. She also had three rebounds, three assists and a block. Pettis was also the first player to score a basket for the Mercury.
Toni Foster was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 14 points. She also had eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
Pettis and Foster were in the starting lineup, and they were joined by Michele Timms, Gillom and Tia Jackson. This group played well and helped the team start the season on a good note.
The Mercury faced the Comets in their second game, and Houston picked up a big win. They beat Phoenix 70-55, and improved to 2-0. Phoenix's starting lineup changed slightly, as Umeki Webb filled in for Jackson. Webb had six points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
Foster was the leading scorer in this outing, as she had 13 points. She also had five rebounds and a steal. Timms had 12 points, four steals, three assists and a rebound.
Phoenix had a talented roster, and once players like Gillom found their rhythm, the Mercury became a legitimate threat.
