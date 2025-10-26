Mercury's Veteran Forward Wears No. 50, Wins Championships
The Phoenix Mercury have had several players, and examining the history of jersey numbers is a chance to highlight them. The last number that was discussed was No. 45, and there were four players who wore that number.
This number first appeared in 2003, and Michaela Pavlickova wore it. Then, the number popped up a few times, and Kelsey Bone was the last player to wear it. The next number that will be discussed is No. 50. So far, there are no players who have worn any number between 45 and 50, and only two players represented the Mercury while wearing 50.
When it comes to this number, its origins date back to 2004. Shereka Wright wore No. 50, and she played with the Mercury for two years. Wright was drafted by the Detroit Shock that year, but they traded her to the Mercury shorly after.
In that deal, the Shock sent Wright, Sheila Lambert and Erika Valek to the Mercury for Chandi Jones. Wright played 24 games in her rookie season, and she averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds.
In 2005, her minutes increased slightly, and she appeared in 25 games. Unlike her rookie season, she started in a few of those games. Wright's stats saw a slight jump, as she averaged 3.8 points and two rebounds.
That was Wright's last season, and she moved into coaching right after. She spent time as an assistant for Texas Tech and Alabama, and now, she coaches UT Arlington.
Mercury add a veteran, win it all
This number did not stay vacant for long, as the next player to wear it did so in 2007. Tangela Smith joined the Mercury that season after they acquired her in a trade. They drafted Lindsey Harding with the first pick of that year's draft, but they quickly traded for Smith.
Smith played with Phoenix from 2007 to 2010. In her first year with the team, she averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals. She helped the Mercury win their first championship, and she also played a role in their second.
After her time with the Mercury, she played for the Indiana Fever and the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Since Smith, no other player has worn No. 50, but like other numbers, that can eventually change.
