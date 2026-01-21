Mercury's Simms Has Incredible Performances In College
Jennie Simms spent some time with the Phoenix Mercury, and she joined them during an important period. The Mercury's 2022 season was challenging, as they played without Brittney Griner.
The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals in 2021, but the setbacks they faced the following changed things. Phoenix still made the playoffs, but it was a brief run. The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces swept them.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 15-21, and Simms was one of the team's new additions. She played 23 games in her first season, and she started in four of them. She averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds. She played six games in 2023, and that was one of the Mercury's worst seasons.
Simms played for the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever before coming to Phoenix, and before she played with those teams, she was a college star. Simms started her college journey with West Virginia, but she played for Old Dominion after that.
Simms goes off, has big game in Old Dominion win
While playing for Old Dominion, Simms had some huge games. Her best was against Florida International, and she had 45 points. She also had 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Old Dominion had two players who scored in double figures, and the other player was Ashley Betz-White. She had 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Old Dominion won that game, as the Monarchs beat the Panthers 80-67.
A few years later, Simms had a 43-point game against Marshall. She also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. She was the only player who scored in double figures, and she led her team to victory. Simms and her team beat Marshall 73-69, and they picked up their seventh win.
Simms had another 40-point game, as she had 41 points against Florida Atlantic. She also had 13 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals in Old Dominion's 93-73 win.
The Mercury player put up big numbers throughout her college career, and overall, she averaged 20.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals. Simms was a nice pickup, and while she did not have a huge role with the Mercury, she still contributed in her time. The Mercury needed help, and having players like Simms eased the pain.
