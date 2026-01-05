Mercury's Smith And Others Represent Iowa
Since 1997, there have been 17 players from Iowa who played in the WNBA. Toni Foster was the first, and she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury.
The 1997 WNBA Draft featured some talented players, and things kicked off with the Houston Comets selecting Tina Thompson. After that, teams like the Sacramento Monarchs and the Los Angeles Sparks added players, and the Mercury selected Foster with the last pick of that round.
Foster averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in her college years, and she won Big Ten Player of the Year in her final season. Then, she came to Phoenix, and she played well in her first season with the Mercury. She averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and an assist.
Phoenix's draft pick spent two more seasons with the team, and overall, she played a total of 54 games.
After drafting Foster, the Mercury added Tia Jackson. Jackson was their second-round pick, and she was the first player selected in that round. She played well in her time at Iowa, and she averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in her five years.
Jackson spent a season with the Mercury, and she averaged 2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and an assist. Today, Jackson is a part of Duke's coaching staff after years of being an assistant for programs like Stanford and UCLA.
Tangela Smith entered the league in 1998, and she was a second-round pick. She averaged 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, two blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals. Smith started her career with the Monarchs, and years later, she played for the Mercury.
Smith helps Phoenix make history
In 2007, the Mercury acquired Smith in a deal. They sent Lindsey Harding to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Smith. She averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 assist and 1.2 steals. Phoenix won a championship that year, and after that, Smith helped them win another in 2009.
The Mercury added another Iowa player before winning a championship. They drafted Crystal Smith, and she played 22 games during the 2006 season. Then, Phoenix had another Iowa player years later, as Megan Gustafson joined the Mercury in 2021. She started her career with the Dallas Wings but she eventually made her way to Phoenix.
Lucy Olsen is the most recent Iowa player to make the league, as she was drafted in 2025. Before that, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin were drafted.
Iowa is well-represented, and as time goes on, more players will join Smith, Clark and others.
