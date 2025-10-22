Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Can Add Young Talent Before The Season

The Phoenix Mercury have a chance to add young talent despite not having a first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots the ball against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The WNBA Draft is an opportunity for teams to find new talent and put themselves in a better position to win. Before the 2025 season, the Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers, who went on to win Rookie of the Year. They finished the 2024 season with a record of 9-31, and this year, they finished 10-34. In fact, they picked up their 10th win against the Phoenix Mercury.

Phoenix has been in a similar position, and they have had top picks. They drafted Diana Taurasi was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, they drafted Cappie Pondexter with the second pick of the 2006 draft and they drafted Brittney Griner with the first pick years later.

Mercury find hidden gems

The Mercury have also found players later in the first round or later, as they selected players like Leilani Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham in the second round of their respective drafts. The draft is an important time for teams, and while the Mercury did not have any draft picks, they made the best of the opportunity.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts after scoring against the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

When it comes to the 2026 draft, the Mercury are in a similar position. Phoenix will not have a pick in the first round, and it stems from a trade that brought in one of the team's stars. The Mercury brought in Kahleah Copper before the start of the 2024 season in a deal with the Chicago Sky.

Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen (9) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago sent Copper to Phoenix, and they received Brianna Turner, Michaela Onyenwere and draft picks. The Mercury's 2024 first-round pick was involved, a 2025 second-round pick was included, and so were picks in 2026. Phoenix's first-round pick of that year's draft was involved and Chicago also received the right to swap a second-round pick in that draft.

Phoenix will pick later on in the draft, and they may find a hidden gem. If that does happen, they can add a player to their rotation, and it can potentially put them in a better position to win. The Mercury may get lucky and find someone who specializes in defense. Or, they could find someone who is a sharpshooter and can bring them extra offense. If that does happen, the Mercury will be in a good place.

Monique Akoa Makan
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The draft is a time to get better, and if the Mercury do their homework like they did with their undrafted rookies, they can find someone special.

