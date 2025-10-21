How A Mercury Rookie Helped Them Beat The Valkyries
The Golden State Valkyries are the WNBA's newest team, and soon, there will be others who step on the court. The league is expanding, and when it comes to Golden State, they had a successful season. They finished the season with a record of 23-21, which led to them making the playoffs. They were knocked out in the first round, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0 to advance.
One of the teams that gave Golden State trouble is the same one they Lynx faced in their second playoff matchup. That team also beat the Lynx and advanced to the WNBA Finals. That team is none other than the Phoenix Mercury.
The Mercury met the Valkyries four times this season, and Phoenix won all of them. Golden State won the preseason matchup, but once the regular season got going, the Mercury took over.
The first meeting between these two teams was a Commissioner's Cup game, and the Mercury beat the Valkyries 86-77.
Phoenix was home for this game, and one of the team's rookies had a big night. Lexi Held was the team's leading scorer, and she had a career-high 24 points. She shot well from beyond the arc, as she made four 3-pointers. She also had two assists and a steal.
Held cannot be stopped, has big night against Valkyries
The rookie was too much for Golden State that night, and a veteran in Satou Sabally having a good as well, the Mercury came out victorious. Sabally had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
Held and Sabally were the only two players who scored in double figures that night, and despite Golden State having five players in double digits, they could not get the win. The Mercury were also short handed, as they played without Kaheah Copper, Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack. So, Held's big game was even more significant.
Golden State showed that are a team that can compete and they will do so for years to come. Held showed that she can knock down shots and contribute to a talented team. That game was a great performance from her, and she may be one of the Mercury's reliable reserves come next season. If that does happen, she may have another notable performance.
