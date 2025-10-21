Phoenix Mercury On SI

How A Mercury Rookie Helped Them Beat The Valkyries

The Phoenix Mercury swept the Golden State Valkyries, and it started with a win at home.

Davion Moore

Jun 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24), guard Lexi Held (1), and forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrate after defeating the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24), guard Lexi Held (1), and forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrate after defeating the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries are the WNBA's newest team, and soon, there will be others who step on the court. The league is expanding, and when it comes to Golden State, they had a successful season. They finished the season with a record of 23-21, which led to them making the playoffs. They were knocked out in the first round, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0 to advance.

One of the teams that gave Golden State trouble is the same one they Lynx faced in their second playoff matchup. That team also beat the Lynx and advanced to the WNBA Finals. That team is none other than the Phoenix Mercury.

Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives on Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Mercury met the Valkyries four times this season, and Phoenix won all of them. Golden State won the preseason matchup, but once the regular season got going, the Mercury took over.

The first meeting between these two teams was a Commissioner's Cup game, and the Mercury beat the Valkyries 86-77.

Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) goes up for two against Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Phoenix was home for this game, and one of the team's rookies had a big night. Lexi Held was the team's leading scorer, and she had a career-high 24 points. She shot well from beyond the arc, as she made four 3-pointers. She also had two assists and a steal.

Held cannot be stopped, has big night against Valkyries

The rookie was too much for Golden State that night, and a veteran in Satou Sabally having a good as well, the Mercury came out victorious. Sabally had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

Jun 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Held and Sabally were the only two players who scored in double figures that night, and despite Golden State having five players in double digits, they could not get the win. The Mercury were also short handed, as they played without Kaheah Copper, Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack. So, Held's big game was even more significant.

Golden State showed that are a team that can compete and they will do so for years to come. Held showed that she can knock down shots and contribute to a talented team. That game was a great performance from her, and she may be one of the Mercury's reliable reserves come next season. If that does happen, she may have another notable performance.

