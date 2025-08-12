How Many Players Wore No. 9 For The Mercury?
When it comes to jersey numbers, some numbers are worn by current players. Monique Akoa Makani wears No. 8, and she is doing an excellent job of representing not only the Phoenix Mercury as a franchise, but the players who wore it before her.
This time around, No. 9 will be discussed, and like the previous edition, a current player wears this number. However, this number's history began in 2001.
Trisha Fallon was the first player to wear No. 9 for the Mercury. She started her career with the Minnesota Lynx, as they drafted her in the 1999 WNBA Draft. She was the 19th pick. Eventually, the Lynx traded her to the Mecury, and she averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals. She played in 31 games that year, and started in 16.
After Fallon, the next player to wear No. 9 was Stacey Thomas. Thomas started her career with the Portland Fire, as they drafted her in the 2000 WNBA Draft. She spent three years with Portland before playing for Phoenix in 2003. She played in 19 games with them, but in the same season she was moved to the Detroit Shock. As a result, she won a championship due to Detroit beating the Los Angeles Sparks.
The next player to wear the number was Kamila Vodichkova. Then, years later, Marie Ferdinand-Harris wore it and Tess Madgen was after her.
After Madgen wore it in 2015, the number stayed vacant for a few seasons.
Then, Sophie Cunningham wore it for a few years. The Mercury drafted Cunningham in 2019. She had some good years with Phoenix, and her best season was in 2022. She averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal.
Cunningham's final season with the Mercury was in 2024. After that, she was involved in an offseason trade. She was a part of the deal between the Mercury, the Dallas Wings, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever. That deal led to Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas joining the Mercury.
Kitija Laksa joins the Mercury
Now, No. 9 is worn by Kitija Laksa. Laksa joined the Mercury during the offseason, and she is averaging 8.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. She was drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2020, but she did not play for them. The Mercury gave her an opportunity, and now her rookie season is underway.
So many players have suited up for the Mercury, and Laksa is adding to that legacy.
