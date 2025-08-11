Back On The Road: Mercury Gearing Up For Another Trip
The Phoenix Mercury have lost their first game of this stretch at home, as the Atlanta Dream beat them 74-66. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner led the way with 21 points and 16 points, respectively.
Phoenix won their last three games before that, as they beat the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever. Two of those wins were at home. The Mercury have one more game at home, as they face the Las Vegas Aces.
After their game with the Aces, the Mercury are going on the road once again. They will be away for three games before returning home. They will face the Seattle Storm, the Golden State Valkyries and the Aces in Las Vegas.
The Mercury have rocky road trip
The Mercury's last road trip had its share of difficulties. They started the trip with a loss to the New York Liberty, as New York beat them 89-76. In that game, Thomas had a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. Kahleah Copper was second in scoring, as she had 14 points.
Phoenix faced the Washington Mystics in the next game, and they beat them 88-72. The Mercury had a few nice performances, as Thomas had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Satou Sabally had 15 points, Monique Akoa Makani had 13 points and Natasha Mack had 10.
The next two games were not easy for the Mercury, as they lost to the Indiana Fever and the Dream. Thomas had a career-high 32 points against the Fever, but Phoenix came up short. Copper also had a nice game, and she finished with 22 points. Copper was the team's leading scorer against Atlanta, as she had 19 points.
Phoenix's next game was against the Sky, and as mentioned, they beat them. They won by 16 points, and Thomas had a triple-double. The Mercury finished that trip with a 2-3 record. This time around, this may be different. The Storm, the Valkyries and the Aces are all tough teams, but the Mercury have what it takes to win.
Thomas has been playing like an MVP candidate as of late, and she can keep her momentum going in these next few games. Phoenix has of 8-7 in away games, but by the end of this next stretch, they may get a few more wins.
The Mercury are ready this time around, and once that is over, they are back home.
