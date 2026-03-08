Mercury Stand Pat, Have A Terrific Season
The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships over the years, and they have six WNBA Finals appearances. Their last appearance was in 2025, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces swept them, and they won their third championship.
Before that, the Mercury reached the Finals in 2021. They faced the Chicago Sky, and the Sky beat them 3-1. Kahleah Copper won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), and years later, she was acquired by the Mercury.
Phoenix fought hard to get to that point, and in previous rounds, the Mercury beat the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and the Aces. The Sky won their first championship in history, and they pulled off an excellent playoff run.
The Mercury played well that season, and they finished that period with a record of 19-13. Before the start of the season, the Mercury made some minor adjustments, but none of them moved the needle too much. One example is Phoenix's draft pick, and they drafted Ciera Johnson.
Johnson attended Texas A&M, and she averaged 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. In her final season, Johnson averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and an assist. She was Phoenix's only draft pick, and she was selected in the third round.
While she was drafted by them, Johnson did not suit up for the Mercury. So, that was one move that did not have a tremendous impact on their season.
Mercury make a trade
Phoenix did make some trades, as the franchise received Kia Nurse and Megan Walker in a deal with the Liberty. They traded draft picks to get them, and both of them played well in their time. Nurse played 32 games, and she started in all of them. She averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. In her time with the team, she had a 28-point game against the Storm.
On top of her points, Nurse had six rebounds and five assists. Then, the Mercury had two players who scored in double figures, as Skylar Diggins had 17 points, and Brittney Griner had 16.
Walker averaged 4.5 points and 1.3 rebounds, and her high was 11 points against the Sky. That became her career high, and she tied that number later on with the Atlanta Dream.
For the most part, the Mercury kept their roster intact, and most of their moves revolved around re-signing players like Diana Taurasi and Shey Peddy. Those moves paid off, and in the end, Phoenix made its way to the Finals.
